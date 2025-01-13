Is USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is USANA Health Sciences (USNA). USNA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that USNA holds a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. USNA's industry has an average PEG of 2.02 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, USNA's PEG has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.29.

Investors should also recognize that USNA has a P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. USNA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.26. Over the past year, USNA's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.67.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that USANA Health Sciences is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, USNA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.