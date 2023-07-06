Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) has been revised to 65.28 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 57.12 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.97% from the latest reported closing price of 62.79 / share.

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usana Health Sciences. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USNA is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 11,374K shares. The put/call ratio of USNA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,212K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 818K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 31.63% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 810K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 12.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 14.91% over the last quarter.

USANA prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company wworth of trust.

