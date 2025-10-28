USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Price Target Decreased by 36.07% to 39.78

The average one-year price target for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) has been revised to $39.78 / share. This is a decrease of 36.07% from the prior estimate of $62.22 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.58% from the latest reported closing price of $20.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in USANA Health Sciences. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USNA is 0.03%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 13,473K shares. The put/call ratio of USNA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,198K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,155K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 5.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 660K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 6.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 351K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 108.10% over the last quarter.

