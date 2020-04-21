USANA Health Sciences Updates FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company projects: earnings per share of $4.00 - $4.90, revised from prior guidance range of $4.10 - $4.90. The company revised its earnings outlook modestly as a result of a lower effective tax rate and a lower diluted share count.

For fiscal 2020, USANA Health Sciences now targets consolidated net sales of $1.00 billion - $1.08 billion, a decline from previous guidance range of $1.03 billion - $1.13 billion. The company adjusted its net sales guidance to reflect an unfavorable shift in currency exchange rates, as well as an adjustment to reflect current assessment of future sales.

