USANA Health Sciences Reveals Gain In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $30.51 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $24.22 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $298.51 million from $260.60 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $30.51 Mln. vs. $24.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q3): $298.51 Mln vs. $260.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.45 Full year revenue guidance: $1.090 - $1.115 Bln

