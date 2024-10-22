USANA Health Sciences Reports Decline In Q3 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.61 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $11.35 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $200.22 million from $213.37 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $10.61 Mln. vs. $11.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $200.22 Mln vs. $213.37 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $850 Mln

