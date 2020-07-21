USANA Health Sciences Raises 2020 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings per share in a range of $4.70 - $5.25, revised from prior guidance range of $4.00 - $4.90. Consolidated net sales are projected in a range of $1.05 billion - $1.10 billion, updated from prior guidance of $1.00 billion - $1.08 billion.

Second quarter earnings per share was $1.32 compared to $0.91, previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales increased year-on-year to $258.99 million from $256.02 million. Analysts expected revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter.

The company ended the quarter with $227.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences were up nearly 3% after hours.

