USANA Health Sciences Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.45 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $16.77 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, USANA Health Sciences reported adjusted earnings of $12.14 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $213.61 million from $221.08 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.45 Mln. vs. $16.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $213.61 Mln vs. $221.08 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.