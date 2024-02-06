USANA Health Sciences Q4 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.77 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $12.80 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $221.08 million from $227.96 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

