USANA Health Sciences Q2 Profit Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.43 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $17.29 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $212.87 million from $238.20 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $10.43 Mln. vs. $17.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $212.87 Mln vs. $238.20 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $850 - $880 Mln

