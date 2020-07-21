Markets
USANA Health Sciences Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $27.98 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $21.38 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $258.99 million from $256.02 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $27.98 Mln. vs. $21.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $258.99 Mln vs. $256.02 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $1.05 - $1.10 Bln

