USANA Health Sciences Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.40 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $16.54 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, USANA Health Sciences reported adjusted earnings of $13.95 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $249.54 million from $227.80 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $920 Mln - $1.0 Bln

