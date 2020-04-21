USANA Health Sciences Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $26.55 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $24.17 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $266.62 million from $272.99 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $26.55 Mln. vs. $24.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.23 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $266.62 Mln vs. $272.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.00 - $1.08 Bln

