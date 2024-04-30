USANA Health Sciences Q1 Income Drops, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.54 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $18.38 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $227.80 million from $248.36 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $16.54 Mln. vs. $18.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $227.80 Mln vs. $248.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $850 - $920 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.