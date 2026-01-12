Markets
USANA Health Sciences Projects FY25 Net Sales Ahead Of Its Most Recently Issued Guidance

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) said the company currently anticipates fiscal 2025 consolidated net sales of approximately $925 million, ahead of its most recently issued guidance of approximately $920 million. The company said it is issuing initial net sales outlook for fiscal 2026 in the range of $925 million to $1.0 billion.

USANA Health noted that its Rise Wellness experienced meaningful year-over-year net sales growth in 2025 and expects accelerated growth during fiscal 2026. The company said operating margins in this business are expected to be at breakeven in fiscal 2026.

