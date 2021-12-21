USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insiders sold US$53m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At USANA Health Sciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Myron Wentz, sold US$48m worth of shares at a price of US$95.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$99.33). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.9% of Myron Wentz's holding.

In the last year USANA Health Sciences insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:USNA Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insiders at USANA Health Sciences Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at USANA Health Sciences. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does USANA Health Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that USANA Health Sciences insiders own 41% of the company, worth about US$795m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The USANA Health Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought USANA Health Sciences stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, USANA Health Sciences makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that USANA Health Sciences has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

