USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a sad week for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$88.80 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. USANA Health Sciences beat revenue expectations by 2.5%, recording sales of US$308m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.45, some 7.6% short of analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:USNA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Following the latest results, USANA Health Sciences' solitary analyst are now forecasting revenues of US$1.22b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$6.17, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$1.23b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.23 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analyst has updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analyst reconfirmed their price target of US$100.00, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the USANA Health Sciences' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that USANA Health Sciences' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, USANA Health Sciences is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$100.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price target.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on USANA Health Sciences. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with USANA Health Sciences , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

