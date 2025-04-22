USANA HEALTH SCIENCES Earnings Results: $USNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES ($USNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, beating estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $249,540,000, beating estimates of $247,904,880 by $1,635,120.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES insiders have traded $USNA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA FOUKAS (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,732 shares for an estimated $186,513

BRENT NEIDIG (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $153,387

JIM BROWN (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $147,350

DAVID MULHAM MULHAM (CHIEF SALES OFFICER) sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $106,669

GILBERT A FULLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,349 shares for an estimated $46,647 .

. PEGGIE PELOSI sold 780 shares for an estimated $21,918

JOHN TURMAN FLEMING sold 500 shares for an estimated $16,647

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of USANA HEALTH SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

