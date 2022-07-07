Markets
USANA Health Sciences Continues To Fall

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Thursday morning, continuing a fall since the company cut the guidance range for the full year 2022 yesterday. On Wednesday, the company said it now expects full-year earnings in a range of $3.85-$4.45 per share on net sales of $1.015 to $1.065 billion. Previous guidance was in a range of $5.00-$5.70 per share on net sales of $1.10-$1.20 billion.

Currently, shares are at $64.03, down 16.31 percent from the previous close of $76.51 on a volume of 142,229. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $63.49-$103.95 on average volume of 71,208.

