USANA Health Sciences Bottom Line Falls In Q2, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.29 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $19.16 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $238.20 million from $264.47 million last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 - $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $900 - $950 Mln

