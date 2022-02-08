USANA Health Sciences Bottom Line Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.32 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $39.63 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $267.30 million from $310.52 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

