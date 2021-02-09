USANA Health Sciences Announces Gain In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $39.63 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $30.75 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $310.52 million from $271.30 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $39.63 Mln. vs. $30.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $310.52 Mln vs. $271.30 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.