USANA Health Sciences Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $24.22 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $31.04 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $260.60 million from $296.77 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $24.22 Mln. vs. $31.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $260.60 Mln vs. $296.77 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.05 Full year revenue guidance: $1.030 - $1.045 Bln

