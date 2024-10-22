News & Insights

USANA Health Faces Q3 2024 Sales Decline Amid Challenges

October 22, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

USANA Health ( (USNA) ) has shared an update.

USANA Health Sciences reported a decline in Q3 2024 net sales to $200 million, down from $213 million in Q3 2023, with diluted earnings per share also dropping slightly to $0.56. The company faced challenges in customer acquisition, particularly in its largest market, mainland China, prompting a revised fiscal outlook for 2024. Despite hurdles, USANA continues to innovate with new product launches and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing customer value. The company remains financially stable with $365 million in cash and no debt.

