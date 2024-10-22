USANA Health Faces Q3 2024 Sales Decline Amid Challenges

USANA Health ( (USNA) ) has shared an update.

USANA Health Sciences reported a decline in Q3 2024 net sales to $200 million, down from $213 million in Q3 2023, with diluted earnings per share also dropping slightly to $0.56. The company faced challenges in customer acquisition, particularly in its largest market, mainland China, prompting a revised fiscal outlook for 2024. Despite hurdles, USANA continues to innovate with new product launches and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing customer value. The company remains financially stable with $365 million in cash and no debt.

Learn more about USNA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.