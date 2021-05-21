USANA, Beijing University Of Chinese Medicine To Research Field Of Traditional Chinese Medicine

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine will cooperatively research the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine or TCM. The objective of the collaboration is to bring together modern nutritional science and TCM to improve the health and wellness of individuals and families around the world, USANA said in a statement.

USANA and BUCM will collaborate in several areas, including evaluating the effectiveness of TCM to replenish qi (an ancient Chinese healing art involving meditation), evaluating the effectiveness of TCM ingredients, creating new health products based on the concept of TCM, and developing targeted nutritional regimens for people of different body types.

As per the agreement, USANA has the right to commercialize any nutritional/TCM products resulting from the collaboration.

The collaboration will also promote mutual scholar and scientist visits, set up post-doctoral workstations, provide scholarships to TCM students at BUCM, and support the U.S. Center for Chinese Medicine established by BUCM.

