USAID to pull El Salvador government aid due to transparency concerns

Nelson Renteria Reuters
The U.S. Agency for International Development, commonly known as USAID, said on Friday it is pulling aid from El Salvador's police and another government body and redirecting it to civil society groups.

"USAID has deep concerns regarding the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly's May 1st vote to remove the Attorney General and all five magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of El Salvador's Supreme Court, and larger concerns about transparency and accountability," the agency's chief Samantha Power said.

