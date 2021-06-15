US Markets

USAID chief eyes "better path forward" with El Salvador

Contributor
Nelson Renteria Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, said on Tuesday she had met Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and that he had shown readiness to discuss a "better path forward."

Power said she had held a constructive meeting with Bukele and that they had had "frank, wide-ranging" talks that broached U.S. concerns about democratic governance.

"Appreciate his willingness to discuss a better path forward," Power said, writing on Twitter.

