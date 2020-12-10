Usage-Based Insurance Rewards Good Drivers

If you’re a good driver, meaning you never get into car accidents or rack up traffic violations, you might feel like you’re paying too much for car insurance. Sure, your insurer might offer a car insurance discount for being a safe driver, but that still doesn’t seem like enough. Because good driving is more than not getting into accidents or tickets, it’s all the safe driving habits you practice on a daily basis that makes for safer roadways, right?

If you’re looking for a type of car insurance that better reflects your daily safe driving skills, then usage-based insurance (UBI) might be a good fit for you. UBI is an option offered by some auto insurance companies that could result in reduced car insurance rates based on your driving skills like speeding, acceleration and harsh braking, along with other metrics like mileage and the time of day you drive. Generally, the better you drive, the better your rates.

Usage-based auto insurance has some benefits that might be a better fit for you than a traditional car insurance policy, but it’s not for everyone. Here’s what you need to know.

How Does Usage-Based Insurance Work?

Usage-based insurance programs collect vehicle “telematics” data that comes from cellular, GPS or other technology. These programs track certain driving behaviors such as:

Speed

Acceleration

Hard braking

Hard cornering

Miles driven

Time of day

Phone use while driving

The technology used to track your car’s telematics data depends on your car insurance company. Generally, driving data is collected in these ways:

Through systems built into your car, such as BMW ConnectedDrive or OnStar

Through a device plugged into your car’s on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) port, such as Nationwide SmartRide

Through a smartphone app, such as Allstate Drivewise or Farmers Signal

Through a device called a “tag” that is installed on your windshield or rear window and pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth, such as Liberty Mutual Insurance RightTrack

Some insurance companies will offer you a choice of how you want the data collected, depending on where you live. For example, Liberty Mutual Insurance RightTrack offers you the choice among a tag, plug-in or mobile phone, while State Farm Drive Safe & Safe lets you choose between a smartphone app or your car’s OnStar system.

How your driving habits affect your car insurance premium will depend on your insurer, but in a typical UBI plan, your driving habits are tracked over a certain period of time. After you complete the initial review period, you may be offered a discount based on the telematics data.

For example, Travelers IntelliDrive is a 90-day program. After successfully completing the program, you could earn up to a 20% discount when you renew your policy.

Is Usage-Based Insurance Worth It?

Usage-based insurance might be worth it if you are a safe driver. And some insurance companies will give you an automatic discount simply for participating in the program. For example, Nationwide SmartRide gives you a 10% discount when you sign up.

But here’s where you really need to pay attention to the fine print. Some car insurance companies might raise your car insurance premiums if you don’t score well during the review phase of your UBI program.

For example, with Travelers IntelliDrive, risky driving habits like speeding and phone use could result in a higher premium than a traditional policy (although some states don’t allow this). If you’re the type of driver with a lead foot, it’s a good idea to get your bad driving habits under control before participating in a UBI program.

Find This Out Before You Sign Up for Usage-Based Insurance

Many large auto insurance companies offer usage-based insurance, but it may not be available in every state.

Before you sign up, make sure you understand the program’s rules. You’ll want to know exactly what driving behaviors are being measured and how your driving might impact your car insurance rates.

There are some other quirks to be aware of. If your UBI program uses your phone to track driving behaviors, you need to know how the app works and if it tracks you as a passenger. For example, with Travelers IntelliDrive, you have 10 days to change driving information in the app if the app incorrectly records a trip in which you were a passenger, not the driver. You don’t want someone else’s bad driving scored against you.

You also want to know the consequences of opting out of the program. With some programs, such as Nationwide SmartRide, you’ll need to complete a four- to six-month evaluation period, but you’ll keep whatever discount you earn for as long as you insure your car with Nationwide. On the other hand, with programs such as MAPFRE’s DriveAdvisor, you’ll lose the UBI-related discount if you decide to opt out.

Overview of Usage-Based Insurance Discounts

Consumers Hesitant About Usage-Based Insurance

Usage-based insurance has become a standard offering for many major insurance companies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean most drivers are ready to sign up.

While 65% of consumers say they would allow a telematics device to record their driving behavior if they got a discount, only 10% of consumers say they actually use one, according to a 2020 Nationwide Insurance survey.

Nationwide’s survey identified a lack of education on telematics, plus privacy concerns and misconceptions about the costs and savings associated with usage-based programs. These key themes might explain why many drivers are yet to embrace the technology.

Only 27% of consumers say they know what telematics is

More than half of survey respondents said a lack of knowledge was a key barrier to them using a UBI device

An information gap is felt industrywide. More than two-thirds (67%) of survey respondents have not discussed UBI with their auto insurance agent. And 40% of insurance agents don’t feel knowledgeable enough to discuss UBI with their clients.

And while some insurance agency owners may believe they are well-versed in UBI, their staff might not share the same sentiment. Only 32% of customer service representatives say they are provided with some or plenty of resources on the topic.

The majority of consumers (62%) have privacy concerns about the data being recorded. This barrier could be overcome by a conversation with an agent who can ensure consumers that the data can result in car insurance discounts and provide valuable feedback to help drivers make safer driving decisions.

When consumers learned they’d get a discount, 65% said they would be willing to use a UBI device that tracks their driving behaviors.

If you’re interested in UBI but still on the fence, speak with a knowledgeable insurance agent. If privacy is a concern, ask how the driving data will be used and if it will be sold to a third party. For example, Nationwide says its telematics data is used for insurance purposes and never sold to third-parties.

Usage-Based Insurance FAQ

What’s the difference between usage-based insurance and pay-per-mile insurance?

Usage-based auto insurance tracks driving behaviors such as speeding and harsh braking. Your car insurance premium is adjusted (often in the form of discounts) based on those driving behaviors.

A typical pay-per-mile insurance policy calculates a base rate and a per-mile rate. For example, a pay-per-mile plan might have a $30 per month base rate and a $0.06 per-mile rate. So if you drove 500 miles in one month, your premium would be $60 ($30 monthly base rate 500 miles x $0.06 = $60).

Can I get a good driver discount without participating in a usage-based insurance program?

Many insurers offer car insurance discounts for safe drivers. If you drive without incident for a certain amount of time, meaning no car accidents or traffic violations, you’ll typically qualify for a good discount. The amount of the discount varies by insurance company, but usually ranges anywhere between 10% to 40%.

What other ways can I save on car insurance for being a safe driver?

Your car insurance company might reward safe drivers in other ways. For example, some insurers offer diminishing deductible car insurance. Sometimes known as a “disappearing deductible” or “vanishing deductible,” this is a perk that decreases the amount of your deductible if you maintain a clean driving record over time.

For example, if your program shaves off $100 every year for safe driving and you have a $500 deductible, you could get your deductible down to zero for five years of safe driving.

But some companies charge extra for a diminishing deductible, which may not be worth it.

