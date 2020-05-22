USAerospace partners says still interested in Alitalia

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Aviation service group USAerospace Partners said on Friday it was still interested in Alitalia and was open to join forces with the Italian government and other investors to restructure the loss-making carrier.

The U.S. based group had filed an expression of interest to buy Alitalia earlier this year, before the coronavirus crisis.

In March Rome decided to nationalize the airline to avoid it going bankrupt due to the impact of the health emergency.

