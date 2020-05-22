Commodities

USAerospace partners says still interested in Alitalia

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published

Aviation service group USAerospace Partners said on Friday it was still interested in Alitalia and was open to join forces with the Italian government and other investors to restructure the loss-making carrier.

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Aviation service group USAerospace Partners said on Friday it was still interested in Alitalia and was open to join forces with the Italian government and other investors to restructure the loss-making carrier.

The U.S. based group had filed an expression of interest to buy Alitalia earlier this year, before the coronavirus crisis.

In March Rome decided to nationalize the airline to avoid it going bankrupt due to the impact of the health emergency.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular