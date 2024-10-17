USAC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/21/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/21/24, USA Compression Partners LP (Symbol: USAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.525, payable on 11/1/24. As a percentage of USAC's recent stock price of $22.76, this dividend works out to approximately 2.31%, so look for shares of USA Compression Partners LP to trade 2.31% lower — all else being equal — when USAC shares open for trading on 10/21/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USAC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.06 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.77.

In Thursday trading, USA Compression Partners LP shares are currently trading flat on the day.

