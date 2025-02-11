$USAC Earnings Results: $USAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$USAC ($USAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $245,890,000, missing estimates of $248,329,200 by $-2,439,200.
$USAC Insider Trading Activity
$USAC insiders have traded $USAC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC D LONG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,182 shares for an estimated $517,227.
- JACK H. BRIER (Chairman, President, and CEO) purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $21,000
- JEFFREY BROWN (Vice President) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $6,000
$USAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $USAC stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,696,284 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,798,829
- NATIXIS added 872,500 shares (+1041.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,997,700
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 671,827 shares (+23.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,398,274
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 405,392 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,291,584
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 307,311 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,043,568
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 239,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,646,743
- MORGAN STANLEY added 222,633 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,102,748
