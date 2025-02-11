$USAC Earnings Results: $USAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$USAC ($USAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $245,890,000, missing estimates of $248,329,200 by $-2,439,200.

$USAC Insider Trading Activity

$USAC insiders have traded $USAC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC D LONG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,182 shares for an estimated $517,227 .

. JACK H. BRIER (Chairman, President, and CEO) purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $21,000

JEFFREY BROWN (Vice President) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $6,000

$USAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $USAC stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

