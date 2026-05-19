USAA Dumps $114.8 Million Bond ETF Stake -- What Bond Investors Should Know

Key Points

United Services Automobile Association sold all 2,421,191 shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) it owned in the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $114.8 million.

The sale represents a full liquidation of a position that previously made up 7.3% of USAA's assets under management (AUM).

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, United Services Automobile Association sold all 2,421,191 shares of the VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) it owned during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $114.8 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. At quarter-end, USAA owned zero UITB shares.

What else to know

This was a full liquidation of the UITB position, which previously accounted for 7.3% of the fund's AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: AGG: $667.7 million (78.5% of AUM) NYSE: VOO: $56.4 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE: NEAR: $24.9 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: VXUS: $18.7 million (2.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: VCSH: $13.3 million (1.6% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, UITB shares were priced at $46.35, up about 4.3% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 20 percentage points, while outperforming its Intermediate Core Bond category benchmark by roughly 0.2 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.6 billion Dividend yield 4.13% Expense ratio 0.25% 1-year return (as of 5/19/26) 4.30%

ETF snapshot

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund that targets investors seeking current income and moderate risk.

Seeks high current income with a focus on principal preservation through investment in investment-grade corporate and U.S. government debt securities.

Portfolio primarily consists of investment-grade bonds, with at least 35% allocated to government obligations and limited exposure (up to 5%) to high-yield securities.

What this transaction means for investors

USAA's decision to exit its entire UITB position is notable -- not because it signals anything alarming, but because of the scale. Fully liquidating a stake that made up 7.3% of reportable AUM is a meaningful portfolio shift. That said, context always matters most.

USAA is a member-owned financial services organization primarily serving military families, and its investment arm tends to favor broadly diversified, low-cost index strategies. A look at the broader portfolio shows that USAA also trimmed its largest position -- the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:AGG) -- by roughly 2 million shares in Q1. So it appears that while USAA was scaling back its fixed income positions more broadly, it wasn’t abandoning them by any stretch. AGG remains the firm’s largest position by far at 78.5% of AUM, and USAA’s top five holdings still include two other bond funds.

Intermediate-term bonds have had a bumpy ride as investors weigh the pace of future Federal Reserve rate cuts. UITB has delivered modest gains of about 4.3% over the past year, slightly ahead of its bond category peers but far behind equities. For an institution managing funds, rotating out of one bond ETF into other holdings -- or simply holding cash as it awaits better entry points -- is a plausible and fairly mundane explanation.

For individual investors -- particularly those approaching or already in retirement -- UITB remains a solid, low-cost option for core intermediate bond exposure. The ETF's 4.1% dividend yield, disciplined focus on investment-grade credit, and a relatively-low 0.25% expense ratio give it a reasonable place in a diversified income-oriented portfolio. USAA's exit doesn't change that calculus for everyday investors -- it's a reminder that institutional moves are often driven by portfolio mechanics that have little to do with the underlying investment's merit.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.