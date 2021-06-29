USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $16.06, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 5.39% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USAK as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect USAK to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 933.33%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% higher within the past month. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that USAK has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.77, so we one might conclude that USAK is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

