USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $16.21, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 6.39% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

USAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 933.33%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.04% higher. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note USAK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.48, which means USAK is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

