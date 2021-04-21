USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $14.76, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 13.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

USAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect USAK to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.54%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.48% lower. USAK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, USAK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.76, so we one might conclude that USAK is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

