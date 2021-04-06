USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $20.50, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 38.53% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.26% in that time.

USAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect USAK to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.54%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.24% higher. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, USAK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.31.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

