USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $31.16, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 123.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. USA Truck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, USA Truck is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.23, which means USA Truck is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.