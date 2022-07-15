USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $31.08, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 121.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. USA Truck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, USA Truck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.09, so we one might conclude that USA Truck is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

