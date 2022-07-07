USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $31.09, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 94.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 9.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. USA Truck currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, USA Truck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.