USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed at $31.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 85.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 8.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 90% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. USA Truck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note USA Truck's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.22.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.