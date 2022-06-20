USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $14.12, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 8.84% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 10.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

USA Truck will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.92% higher. USA Truck is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note USA Truck's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.74.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

