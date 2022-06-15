USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $15.49, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 12.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

USA Truck will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, USA Truck is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.92% higher. USA Truck is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, USA Truck is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.25.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

