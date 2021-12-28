USA Truck (USAK) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, USA Truck (USAK) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. USAK recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of USAK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that USAK could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at USAK's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting USAK on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

