USA Truck (USAK) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, USA Truck (USAK) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. USAK surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of USAK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that USAK could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider USAK's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch USAK for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

