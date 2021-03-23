USA Truck (USAK) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of USA Truck (USAK)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 23.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $18.27 in the previous session. USA Truck has gained 102.6% since the start of the year compared to the 7.5% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 17.2% return for the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 4, 2021, USA Truck reported EPS of $0.7 versus consensus estimate of $0.36.

Valuation Metrics

While USA Truck has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

USA Truck has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.3X versus its peer group's average of 8.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, USA Truck currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if USA Truck meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though USA Truck shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does USA Truck Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of USA Truck have been rising, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG), ArcBest (ARCB), and Saia (SAIA), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 15% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for USA Truck, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Saia, Inc. (SAIA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.