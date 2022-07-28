USA Truck (USAK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $31.20, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 0.76% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, USA Truck is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. USA Truck is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, USA Truck currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.54, which means USA Truck is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

