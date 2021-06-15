USA Truck (USAK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $15.43, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 10.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

USAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 933.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.82% higher. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, USAK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.