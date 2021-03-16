USA Truck (USAK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $15.36, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USAK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 161.54%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.05% higher within the past month. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that USAK has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.02, which means USAK is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report



