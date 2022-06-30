USA Truck (USAK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $31.42, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 94.43% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 90% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.92% higher within the past month. USA Truck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, USA Truck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.29.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.