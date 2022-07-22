USA Truck (USAK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $31.16, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 113.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

USA Truck will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. USA Truck currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note USA Truck's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.93.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

